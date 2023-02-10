Brazil police launch fresh operation to combat wildcat mining in Yanomami lands
Brazil's federal police said on Friday they had launched a fresh operation to fight wildcat mining in the Yanomami indigenous territory amid a humanitarian crisis blamed on illegal gold miners.
The police operation adds to enforcement raids launched earlier this week by Brazil's environmental and indigenous agencies to expel thousands of wildcat miners from Brazil's largest indigenous reservation.
