Aero India to see largest-ever United States delegation

US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will lead the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India to be held here from February 13. “It will be an honour to lead the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India to showcase the world-class equipment, training, capability and interoperability the U.S. industry and military offer,'' Ambassador Jones said. ''As India modernises its defence capabilities, certainly we want to be the partner of choice. We are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships. We see India as an indispensable partner for a safer, more prosperous, more open, and freer Indo-Pacific region,'' she said. A cross-section of US military members and impressive aircraft will also feature at the five-day aerospace and defence show, a press release issued by US Consulate General Chennai on Friday said.

In the spirit of bilateral support for India's largest aviation exhibition, the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific's seven-member music ensemble 'Final Approach' will perform for the public at Aero India on February 16 and at several venues in Bengaluru throughout the week, it said.

