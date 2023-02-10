Left Menu

Fix issues plaguing NCC's training centre within 15 days: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia to officials

I have instructed the officials to solve all the problems here within 15 days so that the cadets do not face any issues during training, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 17:08 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday instructed officials to sort out within 15 days issues plaguing the NCC's Naval Training Centre at Okhla Barrage here.

Sisodia had on Thursday felicitated 30 NCC cadets at the Delhi Secretariat for winning various awards in the Annual Republic Day Camp. Some officials of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) had highlighted the problems at the facility during a discussion with the deputy CM.

The NCC cadets get military training, including boating and sailing, at the training centre across the Yamuna river.

On Friday, the deputy chief minister inspected the centre and instructed officials of the Public Works Department and Flood and Irrigation Control Department to fix the route leading to the facility and remove shrubs and bushes along the river so that the cadets could train better.

The minister asked the officials to make an action plan for the work needed to be carried out. He said he would visit the centre again after the 15-day period is over to inspect the work done by them.

''The NCC makes our youth disciplined and inculcates spirit of patriotism in them. I have instructed the officials to solve all the problems here within 15 days so that the cadets do not face any issues during training,'' he said.

