Scoreboard of 1st Test: India vs Australia, Stumps Day 2

Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the opening Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings: 177 all out India 1st Innings: (Overnight 77/1) Rohit Sharma b Cummins 120 KL Rahul c and b T Murphy 20 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b T Murphy 23 Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b T Murphy 7 Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b T Murphy 12 Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8 Ravindra Jadeja not out 66 Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8 Axar Patel not out 52 Extras: (LB-2, NB-3) 5 Total: (For 7 wickets in 114 overs) 321 Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168, 6-229, 7-240 Bowling: Pat Cummins 18-2-74-1, Scott Boland 17-4-34-0, Nathan Lyon 37-10-98-1, Todd Murphy 36-9-82-5, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, Matt Renshaw 1-0-7-0.

