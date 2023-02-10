Poland may close more border crossings with Belarus, says Polish PM

Poland might close further border crossings with Belarus, the Polish prime minister said on Friday, after Warsaw decided to close another checkpoint between the countries.

"We are not excluding closing other border crossings with Belarus," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference in Brussels.

"The reason for this is that there are growing tensions with Belarus and they are being instrumentalised by the Russians and the Kremlin."

