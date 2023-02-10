Poland may close more border crossings with Belarus, says Polish PM
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 17:14 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland might close further border crossings with Belarus, the Polish prime minister said on Friday, after Warsaw decided to close another checkpoint between the countries.
"We are not excluding closing other border crossings with Belarus," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference in Brussels.
"The reason for this is that there are growing tensions with Belarus and they are being instrumentalised by the Russians and the Kremlin."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin: Tank deliveries are 'direct involvement' by West in conflict
Kremlin says Biden has key to end Ukraine conflict but doesn't use it
Kremlin says Biden has key to end Ukraine conflict but doesn't use it
Prigozhin, Kremlin dismiss U.S. sanctions on Russia's Wagner group
Olympics-Ukrainian Heraskevych unhappy with move to allow Russians to compete in Asia