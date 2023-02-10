EU summit discussed regulating NGO migrant rescue boats, Italy's PM says
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that the European Council had discussed regulating the activities of charity vessels rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and run by Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).
Meloni was speaking in Brussels at a press conference on the occasion of the Feb. 9-10 EU summit extraordinary meeting.
