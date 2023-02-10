11 per cent rise in crimes against women in Navi Mumbai in 2022

There was an 11 per cent increase in crimes against women in Navi Mumbai in 2022 compared to the preceding year, official statistics showed.

Police in this planned township near Mumbai released the annual crime statistics for 2022 on Friday.

The report also showed that the detection rate of crimes against women went down from 97 per cent in 2021 to 95 per cent last year.

Overall, 4,297 out of 6,443 (67 per cent) crimes registered last year were solved, compared to 4,965 crimes out of 6, 642 (75 per cent) registered in 2021.

In 2022, there were 39 registered cases of murder, 48 cases of attempt to murder, six culpable homicides not not amounting to murder, 133 riot cases, 627 cases of assault and 47 cases of assault on public servants. There were as many as 147 cases of chain theft and 397 cases of house break-ins. There were a total of 236 cases of rape, 509 cases of harassment of women and 251 cases of molestation. The rape cases included 109 matters were the victim was a minor.

There were a total of 364 cases of kidnapping and 23 cases of extortion. Cyber crimes increased from 172 in 2021 to 207 in 2022 with the detection rate also increasing to 26.08 per cent from 23.83 per cent.

