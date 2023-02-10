Goa Carnival float parades to be held on ground, air and water

The famous Goa Carnival will begin on February 18 and will witness float parades on the ground, water and air at the same time, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday.

The four-day event will be held in all major areas of the coastal state. For the first time, a helicopter will be a part of the carnival parade, while there will be floats in river Mandovi, he said. The float of ‘King Momo’, a mythological figure, will lead the parade, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)