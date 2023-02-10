Two dead in Jerusalem area car-ramming attack-emergency services

Two people, including a child, were killed in a car-ramming attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israeli emergency services said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a terrorist attack and ordered security forces to be reinforced and for arrests to be made among people close to the suspected assailant, who was shot at the scene.

