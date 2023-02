Ukraine's Zelenskiy took part in meeting on Olympics, Lithuania says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took part in an online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss demands that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympics, a Lithuanian sports ministry spokesman said on Friday.

He said that Zelenskiy's message to participants was that principles of neutrality cannot apply to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

