Left Menu

HC stays CBI probe against Karnataka PCC chief D K Shivakumar till Feb 24, orders agency to submit report

He had been asked to appear before ED on February 22, which he had alleged to be political vendetta.Appearing for the Congress state president before Justice K Natarajan on Friday, senior counsel C H Jadhav argued that it was an attempt by the CBI and ED to impose mental pressure on his counsel ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.The agencies were repeatedly issuing notices to Shivakumar and his family, the court was told.The HC pointed out that the cases were from 2020.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 18:58 IST
HC stays CBI probe against Karnataka PCC chief D K Shivakumar till Feb 24, orders agency to submit report
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) proceedings in a corruption case against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakuamar till February 24.

The HC has also directed the premier agency to submit an action taken report before February 22 in the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Shivakumar while his daughter was issued a notice by the CBI, the Congress leader had revealed on February 8. He had been asked to appear before ED on February 22, which he had alleged to be political vendetta.

Appearing for the Congress state president before Justice K Natarajan on Friday, senior counsel C H Jadhav argued that it was an attempt by the CBI and ED to impose mental pressure on his counsel ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The agencies were repeatedly issuing notices to Shivakumar and his family, the court was told.

The HC pointed out that the cases were from 2020. The court also questioned the CBI on the progress of the investigation over the last two years. The court asked the agency when it would file the final report. It stayed the proceedings till the next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

The issue began with the Income Tax raid on Shivakumar in 2017. Based on the information provided by the IT department, the ED too started its probe against him.

Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to file an FIR against the Congress state president. The sanction came on September 25, 2019 and the FIR was filed on October 3, 2020.

Shivakumar has also challenged the FIR in the HC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023