Left Menu

Olympics-Czechs say they support Russia, Belarus athletes' exclusion from Paris games, but won't boycott

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 18:59 IST
Olympics-Czechs say they support Russia, Belarus athletes' exclusion from Paris games, but won't boycott

The Czech Olympic Committee rejects the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to international competitions as long as Russia's war against Ukraine continues, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Friday.

However, the Czech Republic does not plan to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympic Games if athletes from the two countries were allowed to participate, Lipavsky told CTK news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023