Olympics-Czechs say they support Russia, Belarus athletes' exclusion from Paris games, but won't boycott
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 18:59 IST
The Czech Olympic Committee rejects the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to international competitions as long as Russia's war against Ukraine continues, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Friday.
However, the Czech Republic does not plan to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympic Games if athletes from the two countries were allowed to participate, Lipavsky told CTK news agency.
