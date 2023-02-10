Swiss gov't rejects request from Spain to allow it to re-export anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:06 IST
Switzerland has rejected a request from Spain to allow it to re-export Swiss-made anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, the Bern government said on Friday.
Madrid had made the request in January to allow two 35mm anti-aircraft guns, which were made in Switzerland, be sent to Ukraine.
Switzerland has previously vetoed requests from Denmark and Germany who wanted to send Swiss-made armoured vehicles and ammunition to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.
