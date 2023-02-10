MCD school sexual assault: NHRC seeks report from Delhi govt, police

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sought a report within four weeks from the Delhi government and police in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a Class 3 girl inside an MCD school.

In a statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a girl studying in Class 3 in an MCD school in east Delhi was ''subjected to rape'' by a sports teacher, it said.

''The commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violations of the victim. It has issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Delhi Police Commissioner to submit a report within four weeks,'' it said.

The report should include the action taken against the responsible teacher, the current status of the investigation and the status of the counselling and statutory relief provided to the victim, it added.

The NHRC said the report must also state whether the state or the Delhi Legal Service Authority has awarded compensation to the victim.

A 45-year-old teacher, Umakant, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the eight-year-old girl. A resident of Ghadoli village here, he was also given the additional responsibility as the school's sports teacher, according to police.

The incident took place last week when the child was allegedly lured by the accused and taken to a secluded place inside the school where he sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The matter came to light after the girl's mother got suspicious about her daughter's behaviour and asked her about it. The child's parents approached the police after that, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)