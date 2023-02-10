11-year-old boy kills another in fight at wedding function in UP

An 11-year-old boy died after being attacked with a glass bottle by another boy of the same age while dancing to DJ songs at a wedding function here, police said on Friday.

An argument broke out between the two minors in Ratnanadpur village on Thursday night. One of them attacked the other with a sauce bottle, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia said.

The relatives took the injured boy to hospital, but he died during treatment, the SSP said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the accused who fled the scene soon after the incident.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and police are searching for the accused, the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)