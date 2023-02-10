Left Menu

11-year-old boy kills another in fight at wedding function in UP

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:43 IST
11-year-old boy kills another in fight at wedding function in UP
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old boy died after being attacked with a glass bottle by another boy of the same age while dancing to DJ songs at a wedding function here, police said on Friday.

An argument broke out between the two minors in Ratnanadpur village on Thursday night. One of them attacked the other with a sauce bottle, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia said.

The relatives took the injured boy to hospital, but he died during treatment, the SSP said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the accused who fled the scene soon after the incident.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and police are searching for the accused, the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023