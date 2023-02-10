U.S. exempts Britain, New Zealand from foreign investment reviews -Treasury
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:54 IST
The United States on Friday exempted Britain and New Zealand from its foreign investment screening program, the Treasury Department said, having determined that those countries' own screening programs are robust enough.
"The United States thoroughly reviews foreign investment for national security risks, and it is critical that our allies also identify and address risks from malign foreign investment," Assistant Secretary for Investment Security Paul Rosen said in a statement.
