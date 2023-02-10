Left Menu

Suspect in Paraguayan prosecutor's murder arrested in Brazil

A man suspected of ordering the murder of a top Paraguayan prosecutor last year has been arrested in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's federal police said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:59 IST
Suspect in Paraguayan prosecutor's murder arrested in Brazil

A man suspected of ordering the murder of a top Paraguayan prosecutor last year has been arrested in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's federal police said on Friday. Paraguayan Miguel Angel Insfran Galeano is accused of being involved in the assassination of organized crime prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was shot dead last May on the island of Baru, Colombia, while on his honeymoon.

Insfran, known as Uncle Rico, was arrested in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a neighborhood in the western part of the city, before being taken to federal police headquarters and then to a Rio de Janeiro prison. Insfran was considered an international fugitive and wanted for various crimes, including drug trafficking and money laundering. The process to extradite him is now underway, according to a tweet from Paraguayan prosecutors.

It is not known how long Insfran had been hiding in Brazil. His arrest comes less than a month after police arrested another suspect in El Salvador.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023