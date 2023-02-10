Left Menu

Extortion gang leader from Ranchi held in Delhi's Kashmere Gate

But the accused somehow managed to escape from Shimla by hiring a taxi to Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:03 IST
A 34-year-old man who allegedly ran a gang which extorted money from coal mine contractors in Jharkhand's Ranchi was arrested here, police said on Friday.

Sunny Singh, who hails from Ranchi and was wanted in several criminal cases by Jharkhand Police, was hiding in Shimla for more than last six months.

When he got a tip-off that Himachal Pradesh police was after him, he fled from Shimla in a hired taxi, but was nabbed in Kashmere Gate here, police said.

''Jharkhand Police passed information about Singh to Himachal Police and the police team from Shimla started actively working in order to nab him. ''But the accused somehow managed to escape from Shimla by hiring a taxi to Delhi. Hence, the Shimla Police passed this piece of information to Kashmere Gate police station here,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

''As per information received from our counterparts, we laid a trap here and managed to apprehend the accused near Kashmere Gate while he was escaping in a taxi to Faridabad,'' he said.

Several mobile phones without SIM cards were recovered from his possession, said police, adding, Singh has been handed over to Ranchi police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

