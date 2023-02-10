Court denies pre-arrest bail to Pushpak Bullions director in bank cheating case

A special CBI court here has denied anticipatory or pre-arrest bail to a director of Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd, Chandrakant Patel, in a case where he and others are accused of cheating two public sector banks to the tune of Rs 83.19 crore. The ''nature and gravity of the offence is very serious", and the Central Bureau of Investigation should be given a fair opportunity to conduct a probe, said Judge A S Sayyad.

The order, passed on February 9, became available on Friday.

This is the CBI's second case against Patel and Pushpak Bullions. In the previous matter, the central agency had filed a closure report before the court stating that there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute the accused. The court had accepted the closure report despite opposition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing a related money laundering case where it had attached properties of a company owned by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's kin. A fresh case was registered in November 2022 against the accused (Patel) based on a complaint lodged in October 2020 by a senior officer of the Union Bank of India.

Pushpak Bullions, through its directors Chandrakant Narsidas Patel and Amit Yogesh Sampat got sanctioned credit facilities of Rs 140 crore from Union Bank of India and Bank of India, the complaint said.

They submitted forged financial statements with inflated figures and siphoned off the funds, the complaint alleged.

It caused a wrongful loss of Rs 83.19 crore to the two banks, the complaint said.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Patel, in his plea for pre-arrest bail, claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

The CBI court, however, refused him relief stating that "the nature and gravity of the offence is very serious", and the investigation is at a nascent stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)