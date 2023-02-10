Left Menu

Iran arrests those behind attack on military site, blames Israeli "mercenaries", state media says

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:24 IST
Iran's security forces have arrested the "main perpetrators" of a drone attack this month on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, in which Israeli "mercenaries" were involved, state media reported on Friday.

"The main perpetrators of the unsuccessful attempt to sabotage a Defence Ministry industrial centre in Isfahan on February 1, have been identified and arrested," the state news agency IRNA said. "So far, the involvement of mercenaries of the ...Zionist regime (Israel) in that act has been proven."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

