Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Friday, February 10: * Concerned over protecting the interests of Indian investors, the SC favoured creating a robust mechanism to regulate the stock market and sought views of the Centre and market regulator SEBI on PILs alleging exploitation of innocent investors and ''artificial crashing'' of the Adani Group's stock value.

* SC dismissed a plea seeking to impose a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India in wake of a controversial documentary regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots, terming it ''entirely misconceived'' and ''absolutely meritless.

* A judge is ''judged'' everyday by lawyers, litigants and the public as courts are open forum, the SC said while holding that it cannot quash the recommendation or call upon its collegium to reconsider its decision on appointment of judges while exercising power of judicial review.

* SC refused to entertain the plea of Google LLC seeking modification of its January 19 order and said the company can raise its grievances during hearing of its appeal before the NCLAT.

* SC said the Centre and investigating agencies are not arresting big fish who are members of international drug syndicates but catching small fish like agriculturists and someone standing at a bus stand in NDPS cases.

* SC stayed the Kerala High Court's condition directing the producer and director of the Kannada superhit movie ''Kantara'' to not exhibit the film with the song ''Varaharoopam'' till a final order in the copyright infringement case.

* SC affirmed the powers of the Bar Council of India to hold the All India Bar Examination (AIBE), a test that a lawyer has to qualify to practice law in courts of the country.

