Two killed, three injured in Rajasthan road crash

Two youths were killed and three injured on Friday when a speeding car overturned after colliding with a road divider in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said.

The accident occurred near Kalyan circle falling under Kotwali police station limits of the district. Car occupants Saurabh Saini and Narendra were killed while their two other friends were injured. A passerby was also injured in the accident, they said. Police said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

