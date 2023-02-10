Dr Jitendra Singh addresses 4th National Governance Summit of Economic Times

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given India a technology-enabled Governance Model, which is perpetually prepared to face unforeseen exigencies.

This was evident during Covid pandemic which took everybody by surprise but the government working did not get interrupted even for a single day because long before that we had almost completely shifted over to e-office, online and virtual modes of working, the Minister added.

Speaking at the 4th Edition of National Governance Summit of Economic Times here, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Modi’s Governance Model is not only sustainable but also resilient, using futuristic technologies and innovations.

The Minister said, the Modi model of governance evolved over the last 22 years has laid the foundation of the future road map of India’s progress. He said, in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, when India rises to the world pedestal, this will be primarily on the strength of our scientific prowess and capacity of our Start-Ups which will be essentially technology driven and a unique governance model taking effective care of 140 crores plus Indians.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Modi, an avid follower of newer technologies and innovations is always ready to adopt today, the technology of tomorrow. He said, Prime Minister is focusing on areas like Space Technology, Drone, A-I, Biotech, Geospatial, Ocean Mission or Blue Economy and Green technologies including the Hydrogen Mission which will define the destiny of India tomorrow. The Minister added that COVID-19, the pandemic of the century, was turned into a virtue from the great adversity.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Tri-Ratna of this governance model are Out of Box Thinking, Breaking the Taboos of the Past and Converting Government Campaign into Mass Campaign. Giving one example of each of the three great ideas, the Minister said, soon after Modi came to power in May 2014, one of the first major decisions was to introduce self-attestation and do away with the practice of getting documents attested by gazetted officers.

Similarly, breaking the taboos of the past and doing away with the British legacy, the Prime Minister unlocked the Space Sector for public-private participation, which led to over 130 Start-Ups registrations with ISRO and 8 of them even got seed funding from ISRO.

Referring to today’s satellite launch by ISRO, Dr Jitendra Singh said, after the unlocking of the Space Sector in June 2020, now young boys and girls are visiting ISRO facilities and launching their own satellites. Today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its second developmental flight of a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle — SSLV-D2 — and placed three satellites in its precise orbit on February 10 morning. The three satellites are ISRO’s Earth Observation Satellite - EOS 07, U.S.-based firm Antaris’ Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start-up SpaceKidz’s AzaadiSAT-2.

Regarding turning the government campaign into a mass campaign, Dr Jitendra Singh said, an announcement from the Ramparts of the Red Fort in 2014 to build toilets in each household caught the imagination of the people and soon Swachhata became a true Jan Andolan.

(With Inputs from PIB)