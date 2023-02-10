Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as heads of Alt Balaji

Streaming service Alt Balaji on Friday announced that Bollywood producer Ektaa R Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have stepped down as the head of the platform.

In a press release, the streamer said that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji.

''We are thrilled to welcome Vivek Koka to the Alt Balaji family. His expertise and vision for the future of digital entertainment make him the perfect choice to lead Alt Balaji into its next phase of growth and success,'' Ektaa R Kapoor said in a statement.

The streamer said it now has a new team to manage the day-to-day operations at the company. ''This decision is a strategic one to focus on their other ventures,'' it added.

Though Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from the management of Alt Balaji, Balaji telefilms, the holding company, will still hold shares in the platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)