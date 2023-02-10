Left Menu

Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as heads of Alt Balaji

This decision is a strategic one to focus on their other ventures, it added.Though Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from the management of Alt Balaji, Balaji telefilms, the holding company, will still hold shares in the platform.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:53 IST
Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as heads of Alt Balaji
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming service Alt Balaji on Friday announced that Bollywood producer Ektaa R Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have stepped down as the head of the platform.

In a press release, the streamer said that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji.

''We are thrilled to welcome Vivek Koka to the Alt Balaji family. His expertise and vision for the future of digital entertainment make him the perfect choice to lead Alt Balaji into its next phase of growth and success,'' Ektaa R Kapoor said in a statement.

The streamer said it now has a new team to manage the day-to-day operations at the company. ''This decision is a strategic one to focus on their other ventures,'' it added.

Though Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from the management of Alt Balaji, Balaji telefilms, the holding company, will still hold shares in the platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023