Maha: Charas worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Thane, four held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:57 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested four persons following the seizure of charas worth Rs 10 lakh from one of them, an official said on Friday. Working on intelligence inputs, the police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old Mumbra resident near Shil Phata and recovered 1 kg of the banned substance from him, said the official.

His interrogation led the police to arrest two more persons from the same area and another from Bandra in Mumbai, said Assistant Police Inspector Krupali Borse of the Mumbra police station.

The four have been remanded in police custody till February 13, said the official, adding that investigations are underway to find out the source and the final destination of the drug.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

