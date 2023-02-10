Press Council seeks report from Maharashtra government on journalist's murder

The Press Council of India on Friday condemned the alleged murder of a journalist in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district and sought a report from the state government.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, Press Council of India Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai directed the Maharashtra government through its chief secretary and Director General of Police to submit a report on the facts of the case at the earliest.

Similar directives wee also issued to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Ratnagiri, a PCI statement said.

Journalist Shashikant Warishe, 48, was seriously injured on Monday when an SUV allegedly driven by Pandharinath Amberkar hit his two-wheeler near a petrol pump at Rajapur, some 440 km from Mumbai.

Warishe died in hospital the next day. An article written by Warishe against Amberkar had appeared in a local Marathi newspaper on the morning of the incident.

