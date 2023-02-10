Left Menu

Two soldiers killed, three injured in Pak blast: Official

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:01 IST
Two soldiers killed, three injured in Pak blast: Official
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Pakistani Army officers were killed and three others injured in a bomb blast in the country's restive Balochistan province on Friday, according to an official statement.

The blast took place when an IED exploded close to a security unit busy in carrying out a sanitisation operation in Kohlu area of the province, killing a serving Major and a Captain of the Pakistani Army.

''Two officers of the Pakistani Army were killed in the bomb blast in Kohlu area of Balochistan province. Three others were also wounded in the blast,'' Inter-Services Public Relations, which is the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

There has been a notable increase in terror attacks carried out in Balochistan and other parts of the country since the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan rescinded the ceasefire with the government last year.

According to an official report, January 2023 has turned out to be the deadliest month in Pakistan since 2018 as at least 134 people were killed — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

Last week, a Coast guard personnel was killed and seven others were injured in a landmine explosion and subsequent ambush by armed militants in the Jiwani area of Gwadar district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023