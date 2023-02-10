Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL65 LDALL PM-UP-GIS **** In India's well-being lies world prosperity: PM Modi at UP investors' summit Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the guarantee to world prosperity lies with India, as he urged investors to bet on the country -- and on Uttar Pradesh where a large "aspirational society" waited for them. **** DEL72 SC-ADANI-LDALL HINDENBURG **** Adani-Hindenburg row: SC says interests of Indian investors need to be protected against market volatility New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the interests of Indian investors need to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani stocks rout and asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts headed by a former judge to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms. **** BOM25 MH-PM-LD ACADEMY **** PM says unprecedented trust created in country, praises Dawoodi Bohra community Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said in the last few years an atmosphere of unprecedented trust has been created in the country as he reached out to the influential Dawoodi Bohra community and praised its members for changing themselves with the times. **** DEL32 LSQ-DEF-PRODUCTION **** Indigenous defence production in three years was worth Rs 2.58 lakh cr : Govt New Delhi: India's indigenous defence production in the last three financial years was worth Rs 2.58 lakh crore, according to details provided by the government on Friday. **** BOM15 MH-PM-2ND LD TRAINS **** Middle class has been strengthened by this year's Budget: PM Modi Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said this year's Union Budget has strengthened the middle class and given it more relief than was given by the UPA regime. **** DEL57 CONG-PM-NEHRU **** Who in India uses maternal grandfather's surname? Congress hits back at PM Modi New Delhi: Asking who in India uses their maternal grandfather's surname, the Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the Gandhis not using the Nehru name and said he doesn't have the basic understanding of Indian culture. **** MDS10 2ND LD-SSLV **** ISRO forays into small satellite launch market with SSLV launch; ''sets the tone'' for a busy 2023 Sriharikota: ISRO on Friday tasted maiden success in the small satellite launch vehicle segment, with its SSLV D2 rocket injecting three satellites into an intended circular orbit, months after the maiden mission failed to bring in the desired results. **** DEL53 JUDGES-SC-STRENGTH **** SC gets 2 more judges; top court to function with full strength of 34 New Delhi: The government on Friday elevated two high court chief justices to the Supreme court, taking it to its full strength of 34 judges after a gap of nine months. **** DEL44 BIZ-LD COW HUG **** Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' New Delhi: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday said it has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government amid widespread criticism on social media. **** LEGAL LGD21 SC-DRUGS **** Centre, probe agencies not going after big fish of international drug syndicates: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said the Centre and investigating agencies are not arresting big fish who are members of international drug syndicates but catching small fish like agriculturists and someone standing at a bus stand in NDPS cases. **** LGD36 SC-LD KANTARA **** SC stays Kerala HC's condition on screening 'Kantara' movie New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Kerala High Court's condition directing the producer and director of the Kannada superhit movie ''Kantara'' to not exhibit the film with the song ''Varaharoopam'' till a final order in the copyright infringement case. **** LGD26 DL-COURT-TERROR **** Delhi court convicts four operatives of Al Qaida in Indian Subcontinent New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday convicted four operatives of Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) for conspiracy to commit terror acts across the country and recruiting members for the terror group. **** FOREIGN FGN44 UK-INDIAN-STUDENTS-LD SLAVERY **** Indian mission reaches out to students after modern slavery fears in UK London: The Indian High Commission here on Friday appealed to students from India to contact the mission for help and counselling amid fears that over 50 of them may have become victims of modern slavery while working at care homes in North Wales run by five Indian-origin persons. **** FGN2 US-INDIA-DEFENCE TIES **** Investing in defense ties with India to uphold favourable balance of power in Indo-Pacific: Pentagon Washington: The US is making investments in defence ties with India to uphold a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, a top Pentagon official told lawmakers Thursday indicating that strengthening ties with New Delhi is one of the key factors to address the pacing challenge from China. **** FGN12 US-INDIA-SENATORIAL REPORT **** US needs to address India's ties with Russia, its 'downward trend' of democratic values: Senatorial report Washington: The Biden administration needs to address India's ties with Russia and its ''downward trend of democratic values and institutions'' as the US focuses on the strategically important Indo-Pacific region, said a report by the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. ****

