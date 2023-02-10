Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Telangana

Unidentified persons pelted stones at a coach of the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train while it was passing through Mahabubabad district of Telangana on Friday, railway officials said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) noticed it and an investigation is underway, they said. Asked if there was any damage or cracks to window panes, the officials told PTI: ''It (damage) will be assessed after the train reaches Visakhapatnam''. It is suspected that some children may have pelted stones at the train, however, investigations were on, they said based on preliminary investigation. The probe is on and the railway police will file a case on its own, the official further said. Ahead of the launch of the Vande Bharat Express last month, unidentified persons had pelted stones at a coach of the train at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam breaking a glass window. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on January 15 virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad in Telangana and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)