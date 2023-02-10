Left Menu

Odisha: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping mentally challenged girl

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odishas Balasore district on Friday for raping a mentally challenged girl.A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the man by the POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act court of special judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar.The man was arrested in March last year after a police complaint was filed by an NGO, which got to know about the 14-year-old girl after she got pregnant, the prosecution said.The complaint was lodged after the girl narrated the horror to activists of the NGO during counselling sessions.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:14 IST
Odisha: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping mentally challenged girl
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday for raping a mentally challenged girl.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the man by the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court of special judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar.

The man was arrested in March last year after a police complaint was filed by an NGO, which got to know about the 14-year-old girl after she got pregnant, the prosecution said.

The complaint was lodged after the girl narrated the horror to activists of the NGO during counselling sessions. The accused is a neighbour of the girl.

The name of the convict is also being withheld in this report to protect the identity of the survivor who lives in the same village.

''The police arrested the accused after an investigation. The court pronounced the verdict on the basis of 10 witnesses and 20 exhibits,'' said Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda.

The court also directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to give the survivor Rs 4 lakh as compensation, Panda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023