Britain sanctions Bulgaria's richest man over corruption

Britain on Friday slapped sanctions on three Bulgarian individuals including the country's richest man Vasil Bozhkov for what it called a misuse of state funds for their own benefit.

Former lawmaker Delyan Peevski and former national security official and board member of Bulgaria's largest state energy company, Ilko Zhelyazkov, were also sanctioned.

