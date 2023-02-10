Kerala HC directs police to take stern action against erring private buses

The Kerala High Court on Friday took a case on its own after a biker was killed after being hit and run over by a private transport bus in the busy MG Road locality of Kochi.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, took a suo motu case after news reports came out with shocking visuals of a biker from Vypin falling on the road after being hit by the bus and the transport carrier running over him.

''The accident was a shocking one. The bus was driven carelessly,'' Justice Ramachandran observed after watching the visuals in the open court.

The court summoned Kochi DCP P S Sasidharan and directed the official to take stern action against the erring private transport buses.

The court asked why the traffic police officials failed to take action against the speeding bus.

''Stern action must be taken against the buses which are overspeeding and create accidents,'' the court said and directed the DCP to submit a report before it.

Meanwhile, the DCP said directions were already issued not to overtake vehicles in city limits.

''It's the failure of the road safety system that results in a high number of accidents. We cannot let another death happen on our roads. This court will support the traffic personnel to take necessary action,'' the court said.

The traffic police department sprung into action after the court's direction and started inspecting the erring private transport vehicles which were seen violating rules on the road.

