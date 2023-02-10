Protestors demanding release of Sikh prisoners again stopped from heading towards Chandigarh

Members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, spearheading the protests to seek the release of Sikh prisoners, on Friday again tried to march towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh but were stopped by police here.

The protesters numbering around 31 sat on sector 52-53 dividing road after they were not allowed to proceed towards the Union Territory, officials said.

Protesters, led by Inderbir Singh, chanted religious hymns for around two hours and then dispersed.

They wanted to meet the Mann to press their demands.

Police in Chandigarh and Mohali had made strict security arrangements. Trucks were parked and barricades were put up at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to not allow the protesters to move on.

On Thursday, the 31-members of the morcha were also not allowed to go towards Chandigarh.

On Wednesday, several protesters clashed with the Chandigarh Police when they tried to force their way to move towards the Union territory, leaving many policemen injured. Several police vehicles were also damaged.

The Chandigarh Police had said protestors allegedly snatched a teargas handgun, its ammunition and attempted to kill policemen amid raising of pro-Khalistan slogans during the violent clash.

Under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, people from various parts of Punjab have been holding the protest and laying a siege at the YPS chowk near the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7.

Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons), members of several Sikh bodies and some farmer bodies have extended support to the morcha.

They have been seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

The protestors are also seeking justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot.

