PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:40 IST
Four bookies arrested from stadium in Nagpur during India-Australia Test
Nagpur police's crime branch on Friday arrested four alleged cricket bookies from the Vidarbha Cricket Association's (VCA) Jamtha Stadium here where an India-Australia Test is currently underway.

The accused were sharing information of the match from the stadium to the punters outside to capitalize on the small time difference between actual developments on the field and their live telecast, an official said.

The arrested persons hail from Mumbai, Bhandara and Nagpur, he added.

An FIR is being registered at Hingna police station against the accused, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

