Nepal should stick to its foreign policy of non-alignment: President Bhandari

Nepal should stick to its foreign policy of non-alignment and maintain friendly relations with countries without compromising its sovereignty and territorial integrity, President Bidya Devi Bhandari said on Friday.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, she underlined the need for taking serious steps to strengthen Nepal's economy which has slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical developments.

"Nepal has been adopting a policy of non-alignment. We do not need to be either close or distant from any countries," she said.

"We should cooperate with each other and maintain friendly relations with countries without compromising our sovereignty, territorial integrity, national independence and security. This is what I have understood of our foreign policy in a nutshell," Bhandari said.

She said Nepal will not compromise an inch when it comes to sovereignty, territorial integrity, national independence and security.

President Bhandari has underlined the need for short as well as long term strategy to solve the problems surfaced in the national economy.

''We are aware of the status of our economy. We have to seek both short and long term solutions to the problems. Although some positive indicators have emerged in economy, they do not seem to be reliable,'' said President Bhandari while addressing the Parliament.

Nepal, sandwiched between India and China, has seen a number of high-profile visits by top American officials in recent weeks, amidst Beijing's growing forays in the Himalayan nation.

United States Agency For International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power concluded her Nepal visit on Thursday.

Ahead of Power's visit, Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland visited Kathmandu and urged party leaders to be cautious while dealing with neighbours, particularly on economic partnerships.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will pay a two-day visit to Nepal beginning Monday to advance overall cooperation between the two countries.

Ties between the two countries came under severe strain after Kathmandu published a new political map in 2020 that showed the three Indian territories - Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh - as part of Nepal.

India reacted sharply, calling it a ''unilateral act'' and cautioned Kathmandu that such ''artificial enlargement'' of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old ''Roti Beti'' relationship.

The country shares a border of more than 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

