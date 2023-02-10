Left Menu

17.64 per cent of exclusive POCSO cases reported conviction: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:07 IST
Conviction was reported in nearly 18 per cent cases in which the accused were booked under the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the government told Lok Sabha on Friday citing a third party evaluation.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also said fast track special courts have disposed of more than 1, 37,000 cases up to December, 2022. ''As per third party evaluation conducted by National Productivity Council, 17.64 per cent of exclusive POCSO cases reported conviction.'' Regular review meetings have been conducted by the Department of Justice to expedite the robust implementation of the scheme including establishment of remaining fast track special courts.

