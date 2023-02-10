Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Bank awarded for promoting digital transactions

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Friday said it has surpassed the Digital Payment Transaction target allocated by MeitY for the financial year 2021-22 and has been awarded for promoting digital transactions.With the proactive measures taken to encourage digital payments, the Bank said it had successfully surpassed the Digital Payment Transaction target allocated by The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY for fiscal year 2021-22....

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:12 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Bank awarded for promoting digital transactions
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Friday said it has surpassed the Digital Payment Transaction target allocated by MeitY for the financial year 2021-22 and has been awarded for promoting digital transactions.

With the proactive measures taken to encourage digital payments, the Bank said it had successfully surpassed the Digital Payment Transaction target allocated by The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for fiscal year 2021-22.

''... J&K Bank bagged an award for its outstanding performance in promoting digital payments during FY 2021-22. The Bank has achieved the 2nd highest percentage of digital payment transactions in the Small and Micro Category of private sector banks,'' a spokesman of the bank said here on Friday.

JK Bank Managing director and CEO Baldev Prakash received the felicitations from Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Railways, and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw at ''Digital Payments Utsav'' in the union capital.

Prakash attributed the success to the persistent efforts of the Bank's staff.

''It is a moment of great satisfaction for all of us as we see our extra-efforts to realise the vision of Digital India not only fructifying but getting acknowledged and awarded at the prestigious platforms of the country. I congratulate every member of J&K Bank Family for this wonderful accomplishment,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023