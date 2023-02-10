Left Menu

Motor racing-Just Stop Oil activists convicted over Silverstone protest

Six "Just Stop Oil" activists who ran on to the track after an opening lap crash at last July's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone were convicted on Friday of causing a public nuisance.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:13 IST
Motor racing-Just Stop Oil activists convicted over Silverstone protest

Six "Just Stop Oil" activists who ran on to the track after an opening lap crash at last July's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone were convicted on Friday of causing a public nuisance. The four men and two women, ranging in age between 22 and 47, will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on March 31 and were warned they could face imprisonment, British media reported.

Five of them ran on to the high-speed Wellington Straight after Alfa Romeo's Chinese driver, Zhou Guanyu, crashed and halted the July 3 race. While red flags were waved, cars were still driving back to the pit lane as marshals and police dragged the protesters away. A sixth protester was found in a car park with glue, cable ties and a Just Stop Oil banner.

All denied charges of conspiring with others to cause a public nuisance and causing a public nuisance. Prosecutors had said they had caused an immediate risk of serious harm to drivers and marshals as well as themselves. Just Stop Oil wants Britain to stop all new oil and gas projects and has staged a number of protests including activists throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery last October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023