Biometric attendance must in all field offices of rural development department: Punjab minister Dhaliwal

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday issued instructions for installing biometric machines to mark attendance of employees in all field offices of the department.

The step was taken to streamline official functioning and provide hassle-free citizen-centric services, an official release said.

The minister said it has been observed that some of the employees of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats were coming late to field offices across due to which, people had to face inconvenience.

He said the biometric machines will be installed by February 28 so that attendance can be marked from March 1.

Dhaliwal said some of the other departments had introduced biometric attendance system a few years ago. However, the marking of biometric attendance had to discontinued due to the Covid pandemic.

