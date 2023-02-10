Left Menu

Judge finds Cayman Islands beauty queen guilty of assault

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:24 IST
Judge finds Cayman Islands beauty queen guilty of assault

A former Miss Universe Cayman Islands has been found guilty of damaging two cars and assaulting three people, including a police officer.

Tiffany Conolly had peaded self-defense in the October 2019 incident, in which authorities said she visited her ex-boyfriend's home and assaulted him and his father and later a police officer.

During the trial, Conolly's attorney argued the beauty queen was facing mental health challenges and contended she was mistreated by police.

A judge who found Conolly guilty on Thursday dismissed those allegations, saying the evidence against Conolly was "overwhelming," according to local media reports.

Conolly's attorney could not be reached for comment. Conolly is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

The case forced Cayman Islands beauty pageant organisers to send the first runner-up to the Miss Universe contest last month.(AP) RUP

