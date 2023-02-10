Orissa HC grants bail to advocates held for vandalism

The Orissa High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to all 29 advocates of Sambalpur Bar Association, who were arrested in December last year for their involvement in attacks and vandalism during a protest.

The court, granting them bail, said the advocates shall not hold any public meeting relating to the case at hand or post any opinion, views or remarks in print and electronic media, including the social media. They have been barred from glorifying or publicising their release.

The advocates along with several members of the association were apprehended after the protest seeking a bench of the Orissa high court in the district had turned violent, leading to ruckus and vandalism on the premises of a district high court The lawyers were expressing collective anger at the disappointment of what they called legitimate local aspiration not being redressed. Earlier, the Bar Council of India had suspended the 'license of practice' of the 29 agitating lawyers for a period of 18 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)