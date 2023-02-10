Left Menu

Slovakia can start talks on sending MIG-29 jets to Ukraine -PM

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:41 IST
Slovakia can start the process of talks on delivering MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine now once Kyiv has officially asked for the planes, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said the country no longer needed the jets and could either sell them or give them to Ukraine where the planes could help. He said no decision had been taken yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

