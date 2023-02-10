Left Menu

Leopard rescued from Ghaziabad court complex release in Shivalik forest range

The forest department released a leopard rescued from the Ghaziabad court in the Shivalik forest range here on Friday, police said.Ten people were injured after the leopard strayed into the Ghaziabad district court complex on Wednesday. It was caught after a four-hour operation.The forest department team brought the leopard and released it in the Shivalik range of Saharanpur district.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:05 IST
  Country:
  India

The forest department released a leopard rescued from the Ghaziabad court in the Shivalik forest range here on Friday, police said.

Ten people were injured after the leopard strayed into the Ghaziabad district court complex on Wednesday. It was caught after a four-hour operation.

The forest department team brought the leopard and released it in the Shivalik range of Saharanpur district. The leopard went into the forest, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai told PTI.

Ghaziabad's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh had said on Thursday that the forest department had sought permission to release it into the wild.

The leopard has been released in the Shivalik forest range after getting permission from the authorities, a forest department official said.

