Paris man fires shots from balcony, police cordon off area
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:07 IST
A man in Paris fired seven shots from his balcony window in Paris' 15th district and the police have intervened, BFM-TV said on Friday.
The Prefecture de Police said on Twitter the area had been cordoned off and it was asking people to stay away.
Futher details were not immediately available.
