UP: Former BSP MLC, nephews, accused of gang-rape

Updated: 10-02-2023 23:10 IST
A Delhi-based woman has accused former BSP MLC Mahmood Ali and his two nephews of raping her after offering her a job at Glocal University here, police said on Friday.

The woman filed a complaint on Thursday evening against Mahmood Ali, a brother of mining mafia and former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal, and two sons of Haji, alleging that she was gang raped by them, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said. On the basis of the complaint, lodged at Mirzapur Police Station, an FIR was registered against the three men and statement of the victim recorded in a court, Rai said.

The woman alleged that in March 2022 a youth named Saif had called her here to Haji Iqbal's Glocal University for a job and introduced her to Mahmood Ali and two sons of Haji Iqbal – Wajid and Javed, he said.

She was asked to stay at the university for the night, and when she did, Mehmood Ali, Javed, Wajid and Saif gang-raped her, said the officer citing the woman's complaint.

She somehow ran away from their captivity and had been silent so far for fear of reprisal, Rai said.

Earlier too, four cases of rape were registered against the sons and brothers of Haji Iqbal.

On January 23, 2022, a 16-year-old girl had lodged a complaint of rape against Haji Iqbal.

Rai said that Haji Iqbal has been absconding for a long time while his brother and all four sons are in jail.

Police has also declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on capture of Haji Iqbal, the officer said.

