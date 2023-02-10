Left Menu

Jharkhand HC asks Ranchi DC, SSP to ensure loudspeakers are not played after 10 pm

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:35 IST
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday asked district authorities here to ensure that loudspeakers are banned in the state capital after 10 pm.

The court of Justice SN Pathak, while hearing a petition initiated suo motu, said that the government will have to strictly implement the court's order.

If required, the administration can lodge FIRs against offenders, the judge said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha and Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal were present in the court during the hearing.

The judge expressed displeasure over the failure by the administration to file an affidavit informing what steps have been taken to stop sound pollution in Ranchi.

Ranchi deputy commissioner told the court that the area around the high court has been declared a silence zone.

Hoardings have been put to generate awareness, he said.

The case will again be heard on March 17.

