Gurugram: PG operator booked for employee's death from fall

A caretaker of a Paying Guest facility in DLF phase 4 area died in suspicious circumstances after falling down from the rooftop of his building, police said on Friday.

The family members of the victim have accused the PG operator of throwing him off the roof, they said.

Umesh Ram, a native of Jharkhand, worked as a caretaker of a Paying Guest facility operated by Abhishek Sharma in DLF phase 4.

On late Thursday evening, Umesh Ram was reportedly drinking alcohol on the PG roof, where after an argument with Sharma he fell from the roof and died. Police took the body into their custody and informed his family, which reached here Friday.

According to a complaint filed by Bhudev Ram, brother of Umesh Ram, who too works as a caretaker of a PG in Sector 43, his brother had come to him on February 5 and told him about not being paid salary for two months.

''The next day, Abhishek Sharma called my brother at his PG on the pretext of paying him his salary, and thrashed him. When my brother told me about it the next day over the phone, I asked him to come back to my place but he was too scared and refused,'' he wrote in the complaint, according to police.

On Thursday, Bhudev Ram got a call from Chetlal, a colleague of his brother, who told him that Sharma had killed his brother, police said.

Sharma has been booked under sections 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station. ''We are verifying the facts and the accused PG operator will be arrested soon,'' said Inspector Pawan Malik, SHO, Sector 29 Police Station.

