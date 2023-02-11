Left Menu

Mumbai: 30 held during raid on bar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 00:05 IST
Mumbai: 30 held during raid on bar
  • Country:
  • India

At least 30 persons were apprehended by police during a raid on a bar at Tardeo in central Mumbai where obscene dances were allegedly being performed, an official said on Friday.

Officials of the Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch raided the bar on Thursday night following a tip-off, he said. Police detained 30 persons including the bar's manager, cashier, a barman and 12 waiters besides some customers. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023