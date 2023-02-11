Air India agrees to buy 250 jets from Airbus as part of jumbo order -sources
French planemaker Airbus on Friday signed an agreement with Tata's Air India for 250 jets, industry sources told Reuters. The deal, which includes 210 single-aisle A320neo family planes and 40 widebody A350s, is part of a potentially record order for close to 500 jets split equally between Airbus and rival planemaker Boeing. Air India did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside of regular business hours.
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 00:08 IST
The deal, which includes 210 single-aisle A320neo family planes and 40 widebody A350s, is part of a potentially record order for close to 500 jets split equally between Airbus and rival planemaker Boeing. Airbus declined to comment. Air India did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside of regular business hours.
