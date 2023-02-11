Left Menu

Mumbai: 25-year-old man stabbed to death by two brothers over Rs 500 payment row

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two brothers over non-payment of Rs 500 to get a damaged mobile phone repaired, at suburban Bandra, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night below a foot-over bridge of Bandra railway station and the deceased was identified as Nazim Iftikar Khan, an official said, adding the two accused were known to him and were later arrested by the police.

According to the official, Khan and the two accused resided at Garib Nagar in Bandra (East). Khan's mobile phone was damaged by one of the accused persons, for which he demanded Rs 1,000 from him to get it repaired.

The duo gave Rs 500 to Khan's wife and assured the remaining money will be paid before 12 am. However, Khan demanded the remaining amount on the spot, which led to a scuffle between them, he said.

During fighting over the pending payment, one of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed Khan in his chest, leaving him seriously injured, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

